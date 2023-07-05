MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,955,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,138,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,173,676,000 after purchasing an additional 351,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,598,624 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,352,840,000 after purchasing an additional 537,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.44. The stock had a trading volume of 463,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.77 and a 200 day moving average of $106.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $186.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

