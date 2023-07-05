MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Lowers Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,885 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owned about 0.09% of United States Oil Fund worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

USO stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.39. The company had a trading volume of 584,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,544. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.14. United States Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $57.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Further Reading

