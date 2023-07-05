MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises about 2.1% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $15.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $718.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,058. The business’s 50-day moving average is $693.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $654.52. The company has a market capitalization of $283.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $747.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.