MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Reduces Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodside Energy Group

In related news, insider Marguerite (Meg) O’Neil 111,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 0.6 %

WDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:WDS traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.32. 35,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

