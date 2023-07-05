Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the May 31st total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Magna International Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:MGA opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.55.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Magna International’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Magna International will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.05%.

Several analysts have commented on MGA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 11.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,548,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,661,000 after buying an additional 451,684 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,193,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,507,000 after buying an additional 36,850 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Magna International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,902,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,720,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 969,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,885,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,821,000 after buying an additional 47,858 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

