MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Short Interest Down 23.9% in June

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at MAIA Biotechnology

In other news, Director Stan Smith bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 553,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,446.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 33,298 shares of company stock worth $95,346 in the last three months. Company insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MAIA Biotechnology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAIA Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $71,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAIA Biotechnology by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 50,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

MAIA Biotechnology Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN MAIA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,271. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 million and a PE ratio of -1.41. MAIA Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that MAIA Biotechnology will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MAIA Biotechnology

(Free Report)

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAIA Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAIA Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.