Mammoth 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,727.02 (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Mammoth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mammoth has a total market cap of $12.60 million and $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00019438 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014251 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,475.11 or 0.99987570 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth (MMT) is a coin. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.