Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,353,900 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the May 31st total of 2,026,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,934.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPCMF remained flat at $1.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.69.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (MPACT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) positioned to be the proxy to key gateway markets of Asia. Listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Limited, it made its public market debut as Mapletree Commercial Trust on 27 April 2011 and was renamed MPACT on 3 August 2022 following the merger with Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust.

