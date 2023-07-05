Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $15,200,230,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $22.95. 1,318,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,909,094. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 9.83%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

