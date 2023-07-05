Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Up 31.3% in June

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Marui Group Price Performance
MAURY stock opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. Marui Group has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.61.
