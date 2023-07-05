Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Up 31.3% in June

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Marui Group Price Performance

MAURY stock opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. Marui Group has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.61.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the rental and the management of commercial property, purchasing and sale of clothes and accessories, space production, advertising, fashion distribution, general building management, etc.; and provision of credit card services, cash advance services, rent guarantee services, information system services, real estate rental, etc.

