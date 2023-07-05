Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Short Interest Up 32.4% in June

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $160.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.10. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Masimo's quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

