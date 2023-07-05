Mask Network (MASK) Price Tops $3.41 on Major Exchanges

Mask Network (MASK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last week, Mask Network has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for approximately $3.41 or 0.00011200 BTC on major exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $280.22 million and $50.00 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,112,500 tokens. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

