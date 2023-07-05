Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.67

Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.67 and last traded at $43.67, with a volume of 42329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MATW shares. TheStreet raised Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Matthews International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Matthews International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Matthews International Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.33.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $479.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.38 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matthews International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Matthews International by 843.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 559,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,000 after acquiring an additional 500,363 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the first quarter worth about $12,209,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth about $7,460,000. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its stake in Matthews International by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 641,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,534,000 after acquiring an additional 127,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Matthews International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,065,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 125,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

Featured Stories

