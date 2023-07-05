Maverick Protocol Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $104.70 million and $75.01 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001379 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.471771 USD and is up 7.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $76,812,861.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

