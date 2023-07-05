MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Short Interest Update

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MBIA Price Performance

MBIA stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.61. 206,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,792. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. MBIA has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MBIA will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBIA

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MBIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded MBIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

About MBIA

(Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.