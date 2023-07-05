McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 37 years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a dividend payout ratio of 53.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.

Shares of MKC opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.90.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

