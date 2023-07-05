Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Short Interest Update

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 283,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.4 days.

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MLSPF opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 500 ($6.35) to GBX 620 ($7.87) in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 570 ($7.23) to GBX 440 ($5.58) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 450 ($5.71) to GBX 575 ($7.30) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.