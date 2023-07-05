MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Declares Dividend of $0.05

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0452 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of MCR opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $7.09.
About MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
