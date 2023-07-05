MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Declares Dividend of $0.05

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0452 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MCR opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $7.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,910,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,647,000 after purchasing an additional 247,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 46,396 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 281,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

