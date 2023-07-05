MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0209 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MGF remained flat at $3.21 during trading on Tuesday. 43,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,793. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $3.72.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGF. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 38,144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 117,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.