MFS High Income Municipal Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CXE)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CXE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 44,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,236. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 776,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 128,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

