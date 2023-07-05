MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0105 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 32,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,211. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $3.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $38,547.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,899,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,502.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 415,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,506 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 531,223 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 336,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 78,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

