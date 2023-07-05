MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0105 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 32,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,211. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $3.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $38,547.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,899,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,502.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 415,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,506 in the last 90 days.
Institutional Trading of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.