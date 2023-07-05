MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Declares Dividend of $0.01

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0144 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Trading Up 2.5 %
NYSE:CIF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.67. 45,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,686. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
