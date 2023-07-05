MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Declares Dividend of $0.01

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0144 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:CIF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.67. 45,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,686. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

