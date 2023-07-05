MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0209 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 710.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

