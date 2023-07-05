MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0209 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Intermediate Income Trust
- 3 (AI) Plays That Could Rocket Higher In Q3
- What Does an Earnings Surprise Mean for American Outdoor Brands?
- EV Makers Deliver Big…What it Means for Their Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Reportedly Mulling Apple Card Move To Amex
- 2 Sizzling Mid-Caps That Could Stay Hot This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.