MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Plans $0.02 Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of MFM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 24,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,660. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFM. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

