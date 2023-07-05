Mi-Pay Group (LON:MPAY) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Shares of Mi-Pay Group PLC (LON:MPAY – Free Report) rose 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Approximately 405,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 703,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03. The stock has a market cap of £548,811.60 and a PE ratio of -3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.20.

Mi-Pay Group plc engages in assessing, managing, and mitigating fraud risks in the cardholder-not-present payment solutions market in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides an outsourced secure payment services platform for instant top up and digital content services primarily in the mobile sector.

