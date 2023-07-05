Michael Danson Sells 226,319 Shares of GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Stock

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Free Report) insider Michael Danson sold 226,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.23), for a total value of £2,715,828 ($3,446,919.66).

DATA stock opened at GBX 1,225 ($15.55) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,283.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,252.48. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,711.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. GlobalData Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 900 ($11.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,448 ($18.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 649.28.

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

