Michael Danson Sells 226,319 Shares of GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Stock

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Free Report) insider Michael Danson sold 226,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.23), for a total value of £2,715,828 ($3,446,919.66).
GlobalData Price Performance
DATA stock opened at GBX 1,225 ($15.55) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,283.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,252.48. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,711.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. GlobalData Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 900 ($11.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,448 ($18.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 649.28.
GlobalData Company Profile
