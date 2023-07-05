Micron Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th.

Micron Technology has a payout ratio of 124.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Micron Technology to earn ($2.05) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -22.4%.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. New Street Research increased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.21.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

