Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 231149457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
Microsaic Systems Stock Up 7.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of £445,200.00, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 9.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.04.
About Microsaic Systems
Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets in-field screening solution for real-time monitoring used in various markets, such as water, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, academia, and food and beverage.
