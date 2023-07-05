Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,691 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.5% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.18.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.15. 8,615,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,759,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.84. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $351.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

