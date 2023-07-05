Midas Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.54 Million (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Midas token can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00005018 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Midas has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Midas has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $81.20 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Midas

Midas (MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.35967591 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

