Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.03

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.92 ($0.01). Minoan Group shares last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,373,440 shares changing hands.

Minoan Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.03.

About Minoan Group

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

