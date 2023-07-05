Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Mitesco Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MITI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. 648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,028. Mitesco has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46.
Mitesco Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mitesco
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.