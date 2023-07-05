Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mitesco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MITI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. 648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,028. Mitesco has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco, Inc operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc in April 2020.

