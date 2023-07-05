Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 208.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $72.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,715. The stock has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.87. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

