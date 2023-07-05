Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.33

Shares of Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.33 and traded as low as C$1.05. Moneta Gold shares last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 7,361 shares.

Moneta Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moneta Gold Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moneta Gold Company Profile

Moneta Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tower gold project, which is located in the Timmins region of Northeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

