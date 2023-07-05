Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in June

Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,567,200 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 2,021,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,238.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNXBF opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. Monex Group has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.

Monex Group, Inc, an online financial institution, provides retail online brokerage services in Japan, the United States, China, and Australia. It offers international forex, asset management, investor education, M&A advisory, and cryptocurrency exchange services; investment and trading, and investment education services; asset building and management services; custodial trust service; private banking services for high net worth clients; investment advisory services; management and utilization services for genomic, medical, and healthcare data; and education and childcare services.

