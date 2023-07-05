Moneywise Inc. Acquires 699 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Moneywise Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Acas LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Acas LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $197.98. 133,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,997. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

