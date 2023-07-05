Moneywise Inc. Buys 2,103 Shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Moneywise Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,520,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 37,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

GRNB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,681. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $24.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Company Profile

