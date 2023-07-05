Moneywise Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Moneywise Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 1.4% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,188,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,683,000 after buying an additional 826,679 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after buying an additional 749,924 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 985,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,387,000 after buying an additional 510,856 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 982,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,218,000 after buying an additional 479,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2,210.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 369,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after buying an additional 353,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.68. 13,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,848. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $52.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

