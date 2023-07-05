Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Monro Stock Performance

Monro stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.11.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Monro had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monro will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monro Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

