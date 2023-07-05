Monument Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Monument Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $419.24. The company had a trading volume of 140,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,430. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $315.78 and a 1-year high of $429.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.83.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $12,581,657. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

