Monument Capital Management Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Monument Capital Management decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE PHM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.28. 583,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,703. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

