Monument Capital Management Has $550,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.63. 122,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,683. The stock has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.04. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.