Monument Capital Management Increases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Monument Capital Management increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.26. 303,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,970. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.41. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $109.42 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.