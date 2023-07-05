Monument Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Monument Capital Management lessened its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,134 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management owned 0.45% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.21. 32,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,009. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

