Monument Capital Management Makes New Investment in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,086,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 184,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.02. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.17.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,034,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total value of $426,778.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,871.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at $35,034,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,795 shares of company stock valued at $21,180,395 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

