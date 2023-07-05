Monument Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7 %

LLY stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $464.72. The stock had a trading volume of 674,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,002. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $469.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $441.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $437.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.