Monument Capital Management Sells 1,357 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Monument Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.3% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 35,118.3% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,157,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,207,000. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $371.12. 11,169,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,846,973. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $347.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

