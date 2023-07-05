Monument Capital Management Sells 203 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Monument Capital Management reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,558 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.34. 713,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637,568. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.54.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.