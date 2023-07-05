Monument Capital Management Sells 2,081 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Monument Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 25,478 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,462,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,360. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

