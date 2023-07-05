Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) is Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises approximately 3.7% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $35,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.27.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MCO stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $344.48. 49,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,073. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $351.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

